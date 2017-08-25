A class 8 student is haunted by her stalker's words – "I am a killer. I can do anything", despite the fact that the man has been arrested. Reports state that the 13-year-old girl has stopped going to school because she is afraid of the stalker's threats.

The girl, studying in a private school in Hyderabad, was stalked and even kidnapped by a 22-year-old Azam earlier this month. The two began talking casually about three months ago, reports state.

It all started with declaration of love from both the people which grew a bit bolder with the man visiting her at her house when her parents were away. Making use of the opportunity he even forced himself on her a few times, according to NDTV report.

Following this, he threatened to kill her brother and sister, if she spoke about this with anyone. The teen recalled that once when she refused to speak to him over calls, and he cut his wrist and even tried to cut hers.

He said that if he can cut his wrist then he could cut her neck as well and went on to place the knife near her throat, the girl told NDTV.

The teen's mother was reportedly shocked after she received a call from Azam's mom asking her daughter for marriage. Taken aback by the question, the mother replied to Azam's mom that her daughter was still playing with dolls and was too young to get married. The girl was kidnapped a week later.

The girl's family approached the police. Two days later Azam and his friends brought her back to the city, and then the girl's parents came to know that the she was taken to Gulbarga, which lies 230 km from Hyderabad.

The girl said that she was forced to swallow some white pill that made her drowsy and she didn't know what happened after. The family feels threatened constantly and the girl has stopped going to school.

Azam has been charged with sexual assault, abduction, criminal intimidation, and also under a stringent law against sexual offences against children. Reports state that the man was arrrested after the girl's parents demanded action, however no action has been taken against his friends or family.

Azam had reportedly threatened her that irrespective of when he walks out, he will come after her.

Child Rights activist Achyuta Rao told NDTV that the family must be given security and the whole Old city area must be counselled by the police.

She also added that registering a complaint is not enough and the family must be given monetary compensation as per law, taking into account that the girl's father was an auto driver and putting up a fight in such a scenario was not an easy task.