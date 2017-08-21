Hyderabad police rescued around 65 women who were employed as masseuses in various spas across Madhapur, on Monday August 21.

Reports state that the women were pushed into flesh trade by the spa organisers. Out of the 65 rescued women, 34 were Thai nationals.

Based on a tip-off, Madhapur police had raided 12 spa locations in the city, rescued the women and took note of their statements. Following this, the cops have arrested 20 organisers.

Dasari Siddhartha, who is being called the kingpin in the case, was operating 3 of the 12 spas that were raided and was also supplying women to other locations in the city.

Siddhartha had been luring in women from Thailand, North-eastern states and some women from within the city, DCP Madhapur Vishwa Prasad, according to a Times of India report.

He further added that these women were provided accommodation in a flat in Banjara Hills and used to pay them paltry and force them into prostitution at the spa.

The evidence collected by the police included semen-stained inner wear, used and unused condoms.

Also Siddhartha had made friends with one Kake in Mumbai. Reports state that Kake was sending women to Hyderabad on business and tourist visas by promising jobs at the spas. After the women reached Hyderabad, they used to contact Siddhartha who used to take away their passports and visas and pushed them into flesh trade.

The DCP further said that Siddhartha and his partners – Venkata Reddy and Balasubramanyam --were running spas in Madhapur, Jubilee Hills and Bengaluru and used to earn about Rs 90 lakh per month from the flesh trade business.