As heavy showers continue to drench Hyderabad leading to water-logging and traffic jams in different parts of the city, the RK Puram lake in Secunderabad has started frothing again causing a stench in the area.

Karnataka: After Bellandur lake, Varthur lake foams again in Bengaluru [VIDEOS]

The froth continued to swell through the day as it flowed into a drain and choked a large sewage pipe. Reports state that it is also on the verge of overflowing onto the nearby road.

"It started with a little bit last night, and has increased a lot today (Tuesday) morning. If the rain doesn't stop, it will soon spill out on to the roads," a local was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

He also added that the pungent smell that had decreased over the past few days has increased again.

The lake had started to froth in June but the locals had managed to control it. "The froth has actually not decreased. We managed to regulate the increase and decrease of the foam, depending on the inflow of effluents in the lake." Sainiknagar Association President, Murali Chemuturi told TNM.

Toxic foam overflows at RK Puram lake's canal in Hyderabad (26.6.17) pic.twitter.com/9WQgrFsm25 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 27, 2017

"The quantity of froth is directly proportional to the number of effluents being discharged into the lake," he added.

The lake has become a dumping ground of effluents and animal waste.

The city received 41.8 mm rain on July 17, the highest on a single day this monsoon season.