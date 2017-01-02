At least 957 people were caught for drunken driving on the New Year's eve in Hyderabad, the highest number of drivers caught in a day in any special drive conducted by Hyderabad Traffic Police.

Senior police officials said that they had increased checkpoints across the city this year. Lack of taxi services also forced people to drive their own vehicles, Deccan Chronicle reported.

"Over 100 teams, both static and mobile, were deployed across the city. There were also decoy teams on the roads to catch road rule violators. All enforcement works were recorded using cameras for the purpose of evidence," Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jitender told the daily, adding that people indulging in rash and dangerous driving or triple-riding on bikes were also booked. Most of the people booked were riding two-wheelers.

"They all will be given counselling and will be produced before court in the coming days," Jitender added.

A majority of the drunk drivers were caught between Gachibowli and Mehdipatnam, Moinabad and Mehdipatnam and Narsingi and Mehdipatnam. A huge number of drunk drivers were also caught at Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Malakpet and Begumpet. Around 637 cases were also booked in Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

Cyberabad Police booked 400 cases at 17 check posts to drunken driving and 1,634 cases under Motor Vehicles Act at 18 speed control check posts, Deccan Chronicle reported. The traffic department has collected a fine of Rs 4.03 lakh.

Miyapur and Kukatpally traffic police stations registered 63 cases, the highest number of drunk driving cases, while Rajendranagar and Madhapur registered 54 cases each. Traffic police also filed 53 cases in Alwal, 46 in Balanagar and 23 near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.