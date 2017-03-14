A man was arrested in Hyderabad along with his mother after his wife complained to the police that she had been forced to not only perform unnatural sex with him, but had also been raped by him and his friend, while his mother was complicit in their actions. The friend is absconding, and the police are on look out for him.

Also read: Jharkhand gangrape: Newly-married woman assaulted by husband, two friends

The main accused, named Mohammed Salim, had married the victim in February 2016, after which he had reportedly gone off to Australia for studies and work. Once there, he used to ask her to send nude videos of herself to him, and he used to show them to his friends, according to the four-page complaint, the 21-year-old victim gave at the Kanchanbagh police station in Hyderabad. He also used to force her to video-chat with him without wearing any clothes.

Salim returned to India in February this year, and since then reportedly forced his wife to have anal sex multiple times. He also got one of his friends to allegedly rape her after sedating her. Salim's mother has been booked in the case because she was present when this happened. She has been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy.

According to the police, Salim made his wife consume sleeping pills on the evening of March 4. As she became groggy, she felt someone come into the room and start to become intimate with her. She reportedly saw that it was Salim, and also that his friend, who has been identified by just the name Chand, was also in the room.

She said in the complaint that she fell asleep soon after, and only after she woke up the next morning did she realise that she had been raped by both Salim and Chand. Subsequently, she approached the police with her complaint, who registered a case and arrested Salim and his mother. They are searching for Chand now.