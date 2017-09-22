The Telangana government is hoping to get the first stretch of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is awaiting confirmation from PMO regarding the same.

The 30-km Miyapur to Nagole route will be completed by November 20, municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) said on Thursday.

"The inaugural ceremony will take place at Miyapur Metro depot and the PM may take a ride from Miyapur to Ameerpet," KTR is quoted by The Hans India as saying. The Miyapur-Nagole stretch will be open to public following the inauguration, he added.

"We are awaiting final nod from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its inaugural during his visit to Hyderabad on November 28 this year when he is expected to take part in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit to be held in Hyderabad," KTR said.

EVs for commuters

The HMRL is planning to provide last mile connectivity to commuters through electric vehicles (EVs) but the vehicles will only be fully operational by the time the entire 72-km stretch of Metro Rail will be ready, Hindu Business Line reported.

The Hyderabad Metro is one of the largest such project in PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode at a whopping budget of Rs 20,000 crore.

"We will go all out to ensure commuters are comfortable and necessary infrastructure for pedestrian movement and parking of vehicles will be in place. We are looking at developing a number of multi-level parking zones but all these would be ready by next year end," he said.

The state government is mulling the idea where private property owners can offer free spaces for public parking thereby earning some money.