In a horrific incident that took place in Hyderabad, two women, travelling in an auto-rickshaw, were allegedly harassed by three men during their commute on Tuesday morning, August 1.

The region, where the women were harassed, comes under the jurisdiction of the Mailardevpally police. The two women -- including a 19-year-old -- had boarded the auto from near their residence at Shastripuram and were travelling to Abids when three men started following them on a motor cycle.

The three culprits who have been identified as Zarar, Qamar and Sami are also residents of Shastripuram. Reports state that the culprits stalked the women for about 10 kms.

"One of the women got the suspicion that somebody was stalking them and asked the driver to stop the vehicle, after which they saw the youngsters following them," P Jagadeshwar, Inspector, Mailardevpally told the local media.

More trauma followed

After the driver stopped the auto, the women questioned the trio as to why they were following them. The men refused to answer their questions, and started misbehaving with women.

Meanwhile, the women had started recording the act on their mobile.

The video showed the trio using cuss words at them. Even the auto driver was threatened to remain silent. The suspects then forcefully got into the vehicle.

One of the men, who sat in the front seat of the auto, verbally abused them. However, the women did not give up and threatened to report them if they did not leave.

Another English daily has reported that one of the culprits snatched away the phone of the 19-year-old victim.

It was only when locals started gathering at the site that the men fled the scene.

The police have registered a case against the trio who are still at large. The officials are trying to trace the youngsters. Authorities are also scanning the CCTV footage of the area to nail the culprits.