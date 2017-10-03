A cloudburst in Hyderabad threw life out of gear on Monday, killing three people and bringing life in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad to a near halt.

Of the three dead, a father(28) and a minor(6) were buried alive as a wall collapsed on them in Banjara Hills area. Reportedly, another man was electrocuted in the Hussaini Alam area in old city of Hyderabad.

As per the reports of Skymet, Hyderabad recorded heavy rainfall of around 83mm and the Greater Hyderabad received rainfall upto 132mm on Tuesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the administrative machinery to be on high alert in view of heavy rainfall which the city might receive as per the prediction by the weatherman.

Meanwhile, the Telangana govt has announced ex gratia for the families of those killed in the natural calamity. Also the state authorities have asked residents to avoid the localities of Begumpet, Mojamhahi market and Narayanguda-Liberty route.

The Saroornagar Lake in the city started spewing white foam and froth which entered residential areas in Hyderabad. Civic officials are busy clearing the roads. Images on Tuesday morning showed water-logged premises of Hyderabad's Holy Trinity Church.

However, Hyderabad did not receive rainfall as high as Mumbai last month. Mumbai received 331 mm rainfall in 24 hours, paralyzing normal life in the metropolis.