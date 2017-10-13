A 21-year-old engineering student from Hyderabad committed suicide on Thursday after posting on Instagram that she was "afraid to be happy". The victim who has been identified as C

The victim who has been identified as C Mounika had reportedly been suffering from depression.

Her final words

She resorted to the extreme step of ending her life after her mother reportedly scolded her. Before hanging herself, she posted on Instagram.

"Nowadays I am afraid to be happy. I don't know... people don't want to look at me when I am happy in my life. Every moment in my life is going so worst," wrote the final year B Tech student.

"I'm just passing out through them, by learning lessons from everything happening in my bloody life. I hope I will quite this s**t soon," she added, with numerous sad emoticons.

According to a Times Now report, police suspect domestic problems to be the reason behind the suicide.

Man ends life, records last words

In another incident, a young man in Hyderabad committed suicide after recording a video in which he accused some of his relatives of "torturing him over money".

The police said Shahed Hussain hanged himself in his store, NDTV reported. In the video, Hussain is seen speaking with the rope around his neck. In a suicide note found by the police, he blamed five of his relatives for harassing him to clear the debts he owed them.

Study pressure drives student to suicide

In a tragic incident, a class 12 student allegedly committed suicide unable to cope up with study pressure.

The 17-year-old Samyukta, daughter of a bus driver, hanged herself at her college in Madhapur.

She lived with her parents in the Nizamabad district, Telangana. She was taking coaching classes to crack the common medical entrance test NEET. According to reports, Samyukta was unhappy for being unable to perform in studies.