The Telugu film industry is still reeling from the shock after the recent drug scandal followed by SIT probe in Hyderabad for the past month. But the film fraternity is deeply divided on the issue.

The drug racket in Hyderabad that hit the headlines in June, sparked a debate as soon as it was busted, and a lot has been spoken and written about it. The spotlight was on the list of 12 celebs from the industry who were allegedly involved in the scandal. Speculations were rife over the reported involvement of various celebs including popular figures Puri Jagannadh and Ravi Teja.

While those celebs chose to stay away from the media, their family members blasted the TV channels for maligning their image. Amid all the hullabaloo, some celebs from the industry dared to speak out about the issue. While some condemned the drug use and those who indulged in it, others backed them, exposing the divide in Tollywood.

Deep divide

Days after the news about celebs' alleged involvement in the drug scandal started doing rounds, producer Allu Aravind, the president of the Movie Artist Association (MAA), held a meeting with other members like producer D Suresh Babu, actor Srikanth and Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao. Later, the team addressed the media and accused those celebs involved in the racket of defaming Telugu film industry.

Speaking to the media, Allu Aravind warned the young Tollywood celebs against drug use. "If the young stars feel that their activities are unknown they are wrong. The State government and Tollywood industry are keeping tabs on such activities. If the young stars did not kick the habit, the repercussions would be severe," The Hans India quoted the producer as saying at the press meet.

On the other hand, producer D Suresh Babu extended his support to the SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe. "It's because of few people that the image of Hyderabad and Telugu Film Industry is getting affected. Police Department is handling the drug racket issue in a responsible manner. Our Industry will extend full co-operation to them," Tupaki quoted the producer as saying.

Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV, who is known for courting controversies, is probably the first from the industry to back the celebs linked with the scandal. In a series of posts on his Facebook page, the filmmaker blasted the SIT, the Telangana government and journalists for targeting the movie industry. He said that they should also consider the sentiments of the celebs' family members who are emotionally hurt by the rumours.

"It looks like drugs were never there before the alleged film industry's involvement ...Is there a deep rooted conspiracy to target only the film industry? How will the enquiry team members feel if they and their family members are being humiliatingly paraded without any basis? I appeal to the humaneness of Mr. Sabarwal and his team to be more sensitive in how they do their job without maligning people's minds?" read one of RGV's comments posted on July 22.

Celebs not targeted?

But Posani Krishna Murali denied allegations that said the Telugu film industry was being targeted. "Some people are alleging that the SIT has been deliberately targeting Tollywood. This is totally rubbish," Deccan Chronicle quoted the talented character artist as saying.

"They (SIT) have only called 10 to 12 film personalities for inquiry after their phone numbers were found in the call list of those who were arrested in the drugs case. Excise officials are just questioning them to clear their doubts and letting them go. They are not making any arrests," Posani Krishna Murali added.

Rana Daggubati has a different take on the drug scandal in Tollywood. He said it was being blown out of proportion. "Honestly, the whole thing has been blown out of proportion. If a filmmaker or an actor takes drugs, it really doesn't bother me. They are adults and it's their lives and they can do whatever they want. I don't give a damn if you take drugs," the Indian Express quoted Rana as saying.

Maybe the Baahubali actor needs to be reminded that use of certain narcotic or psychotropic drugs — like those seized by the SIT in its raids — are illegal in India.