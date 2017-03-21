The Hyderabad cyber crime detectives, on Monday, March 20, arrested the managing director of Hyma Consultancy, an event management firm, and another woman telecaller of the firm for secretly recording semi-nude videos of another woman at a women's hostel at KPHB Colony.

The 30-year-old woman, who recorded the semi-nude videos, then sent them to the director A Shivayya. The two are reportedly in a relationship. The woman telecaller and the victim, who was a former employee of the Hyma Consultancy, are roommates.

Though the victim was being video-graphed for quite a long time, it was only on Sunday evening that she got suspicious when her roommate pointed her cell phone camera at her. On Monday morning, she again noticed the same thing.

According to the Times of India, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), cyber crime, S Jayaram said, "When the victim confronted her roommate, the latter tried to hide the phone. The victim forcibly took the phone from her and found her visuals in it."

The roommate found photos and videos of her changing and also found that some of the videos and photos had been sent to Shivayya via WhatsApp.

"When the complainant examined the laptop of her roommate, she found more objectionable video recordings in it," added the ACP.

On interrogation, the victim's roommate said that she was forced by Shivayya to record the videos. They were later produced in court, which remanded them to judicial custody.