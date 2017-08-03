A police officer was caught on camera manhandling journalists including a woman scribe in Hyderabad on Thursday, August 3.

Going into details, Punjagutta ACP reportedly abused and shoved journalists outside Pragati Bhavan, the camp office of Telangana chief minister, where contractual employees were staging a protest, as reported by ANI.

#WATCH: Hyderabad - Punjagutta ACP manhandled journalists outside Telangana CM Camp office where contractual employees were staging protest pic.twitter.com/IGr9yu06kp — ANI (@ANI_news) August 3, 2017

The journalists from various media houses had been covering the protest held by the health department's outsourced staff demanding regularisation of wages.

The video clearly shows the officer abruptly pushing away a woman reporter when she followed him. When the female reporter shouts back at the cop asking how could he manhandle her, the officer turns around and shoves away other reporters and camera persons too.

"I had just asked him how police people can thrash protesters in this manner, especially women, and he just turned and assaulted me too. He also attacked the cameramen and reporters of V6 Telugu and TV5 News," she told Newsminute.

Speaking to 10 TV, the woman reporter, Radhika, said that the police did not even blink twice before physically attacking the woman protesters. "We were covering the event, and the police officer suddenly attacked us too. We are filing a complaint now," she added.

A lady journalist lodges complaint on the ACP Punjagutta for misbehaving with her during protest at CM camp office, @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/0ixPVkfSkZ — Mouly Mareedu (@Mouli_TNIE) August 3, 2017

The Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) condemned the attack and the issue was taken to the notice of Telangana DGP Anurag Sharma.

Across country you see welfare schemes we've taken for journalists which no other state has done,will ask police to give report:K Kavitha,MP pic.twitter.com/HzZKvshOow — ANI (@ANI_news) August 3, 2017

An inquiry into the incident is on and the TUWJ representatives have been told that action will be taken against the said police officer if found guilty.