Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport will deploy more than 50 young Passenger Service Associates (PSAs) to assist and support passengers, officials said on Saturday.

This is the first in a series of new initiatives planned by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), which operates the airport .

GHIAL announced that it has launched a new programme Passenger is Prime (PIP), which would see a host of new measures aimed at delivering an enhanced level of experience and services to the passengers.

PSAs are being deployed across key touch points within the terminal, ready to reach out to passengers to help in their journey through the airport.

These PSAs will also provide special assistance to passengers with special needs such as expecting mothers, ladies travelling alone, women travelling with infants, senior citizens and passengers with reduced mobility among others, a GHIAL statement said.

"Our relentless focus on the needs of the passengers has helped us reach and retain a position among the top 3 airports globally in Airport Service Quality (ASQ) for 8 years in a row and in the latest rankings, we have been ranked World No. 1 in our category globally, which we see as a clear testimony to the faith and appreciation that our passengers have reposed in our Hyderabad Airport," said GHIAL CEO SGK Kishore.

The annual traffic through the airport has increased by around 45 per cent in just 2 years, which is unprecedented and unparallelled, Kishore said.

"In this backdrop, we have already initiated steps to expand the airport's capacity significantly, and the construction work is expected to begin in the next couple of months," he added.

"At the same time, we have also taken a number of measures to help improve the passenger experience and service quality at the airport, such as the reconfiguration of domestic security check area with enhanced throughput capacity, hassle-free and quick e-boarding facility on a majority of domestic flights and widening of departure and arrival ramps for better vehicular movement among others," the CEO said.