A 21-year-old student of Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, committed suicide on Monday by hanging himself from the ceiling if his college hostel room at the Hyderabad campus.

The deceased has been identified as one Raghav Shantaram of Chennai. He was in the third year of his Electrical & Electronic Engineering (EEE).

On Sunday evening, the EEE student watched the India vs South Africa cricket match and then stepped into his room. He bolted himself in, according to a statement given by one of his friends.

He did not step out of his room by Monday afternoon, which later made his friends curious. At 1:45 pm, one of Shantaram's friends knocked the door multiple times, but he did not respond.

The friend then informed the hostel warden and barged into the room, only to find Shantaram hanging from the ceiling.

The hostel staff then informed the Jawaharnagar police, and the body was sent to Gandhi hospital mortuary for autopsy.

VV Chalapthi, the inspector in charge, said a preliminary probe revealed that Shantaram's poor performance in academics could have led him to take the extreme step.

However, the reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained yet.