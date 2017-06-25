In a shocking incident, a two-year-old boy Mohammed Sajid suffocated to death after getting locked inside his family's car. The tragedy occurred in Peerancheruvu gram panchayat area in Rajandranagar mandal under Narsingi police station in Telangana on Thursday, June 22. The deceased child's parents, however, did not lodge a police complaint and completed his final rites on Saturday, June 24.

The boy got into the car after his father, Mohammed Ameen Miya, a member of the local panchayat ward, had parked it outside the house and went out. Sajid's mother was also busy elsewhere and none saw the child entering the car. Hours later, when his mother started searching for Sajid, she found him lying inside the car.

Sajid was taken to Shadan Hospital on Thursday night and was later shifted to Rainbow Hospitals but he died on Friday (June 23) night. Narsingi Police Station sub-inspector V Sudheer Kumar told the media that the parents had not informed the police about the incident.