Park Seo Joon, the South Korean actor popularly known for his role as Moo-myung a.k.a Dog-Bird in KBS fictional drama Hwarang, is likely to share screen space with actress Chun Woo-hee in an upcoming Korean mini-series.

The period drama, titled Ssam My Way, revolves around the various challenges faced by two ordinary people in a society, where people's educational qualification matters the most. It is scheduled to premiere on KBS in May.

While the former Music Bank host is likely to portray an average student who becomes a part-time office employee, the character of Han Gong-ju actress is yet to be revealed.

Both the celebrities have not confirmed their casting in the period drama. The representative of Sunny star from Namoo Actors entertainment agency revealed that she is currently in talks with the production team for considering her appearance.

On the other hand, the spokesperson of She Was Pretty actor from Keyeast revealed that he has not even looked at his role in the drama yet. "It is true that he has been offered a role in 'Ssam My Way,' but nothing has been decided yet. This new drama is just one of many works that he's been offered to appear on," Soompi quoted the representative as saying.

Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon has become the first Asian model to represent popular American apparel brand Tommy Hilfiger. He recently attended the clothing label's Spring Fashion Show, which was held in Los Angeles.

"Park Seo Joon fits well with the simple and dandy image that our brand desires. We look forward to the synergy that Tommy Hilfiger will create with Park Seo Joon, who's a trending actor with great popularity and influence in the Asian market," the representative stated (via AllKpop).