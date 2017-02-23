Hwarang: The Beginning, which is also known as Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, ended with several loose ends and the fans are looking forward to watching the conclusion on season 2. Speculations suggest that the next instalment will begin by featuring the wedding of Moo-myung a.k.a Dog-Bird and Kim Ah-ro.

Hwarang season 2: Cast member Park Hyung Sik spills the beans on series renewal?

Episode 20 of the period drama began with an argument between Sammaekjong and Lord Kim Hwi-kyung's son. It showed the King informing Park Seo-joon's character, "I wanted to change Silla with you. I wanted to prevent deaths caused by the Bone-rank System. I dreamt of becoming more than Silla and unifying the Three Kingdoms."

However, the words of Master Ji-dwi did not have any effect on Master Sun-woo and he walked out of the palace after informing his rival that they are on different paths. The entire episode revolved around this conversation and it took its viewers through a roller-coaster of events.

Although every twist in the storyline kept the viewers on the edge of their seats, they were really satisfied with the happy ending for their favourite characters. While some of its followers stated that it is one of the best dramas they have ever watched, a few of them revealed it is the first Kdrama they watched till the end.

But the fictional drama failed to address many questions related to Kim Soo-ho, Princess Sukmyeong, Lord Kim Wi-hwa and minister Park Yeong-shil. So the fans consider the open ending as an indication to a new season and they are eagerly waiting for KBS to make an official announcement regarding it.

Meanwhile, the cast members spoke about their experience of being a part of Hwarang through their social media accounts. According to Do Ji Han, he was really happy to meet many of his older and younger brothers and Kim Tae-hyung revealed he was really grateful to work with great people.

"Thank you very much to all of you who have been watching Hwarang and I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the support to those who cheered, cried and laughed together with Sam Maek Jong," wrote Park Hyung Sik on his Instagram page.