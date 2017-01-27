Swedish bike maker Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH owned by KTM, in which Bajaj Auto has a stake, had showcased its new range of motorcycles -- Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 concepts -- at the 2016 EICMA show in Milan. Both the motorcycles are based on KTM 390 Duke. Manufacturing of both the motorcycles were linked to India at the Bajaj Auto plant in Pune. However, Husqvarna MD Oliver Goering has different plans.

In an interview with PistonHeads, Goering said that all Husqvarna models will be built in Austria to give them a premium feel rather than India and will use European components. Goering confirmed that the engine will be the 375cc unit from KTM 390 Duke and it will be sourced from India. The move also indicates that Husqvarna motorcycles will be priced premium over KTM models worldwide.

Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj has already hinted at the arrival of Husqvarna bikes in India. Husqvarna's India debut is expected by the end of 2017 or early 2018. If the company goes ahead with Austria only manufacturing plan, the India-spec models are expected in completely knocked down (CKD) line.

Bajaj Probiking dealerships that sell Kawasaski's sub-650cc motorcycles and KTM motorcycles under one umbrella will also sell Husqvarna models in India.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 are neo-retro motorcycles that get an exposed stance with a contemporary street fighter looks. Husqvarna claims that Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 are focused on providing a pure riding experience and features a technologically advanced single-cylinder 375cc engine housed in a stripped down steel-trellis frame. The mill will develop 43bhp of power and 37Nm of torque mated to six-speed transmission.

Vitpilen 401 will be draped in white shade, while Svartpilen will come in black shade. Vitpilen 401 comes with steel-aluminium exhaust, while Svartpilen 401's exhaust is fitted with robust protector in dark shade. Vitpilen 401 will come with clip-on handle bars and street-focused Metzeler M5 tyres, while Svartpilen 401 will sport off-road style handlebar and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. Both the motorcycles will come with 9.5-litre fuel tank, WP suspension, slipper clutch and Bosch 9.11MB two channels ABS system.

