Husqvarna, the 114-year-old Swedish motorcycle maker, has already divulged its plan to enter the Indian market by 2020. The brand will come to India via Bajaj Auto and KTM alliance. And now, it looks like the progression to the Indian market entry is in the fast lane as it's models the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 has spotted on public roads in Pune.

The location of the bikes spotted is important since it is near to Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant where Husqvarna motorcycles will be manufactured. The spotted models are in early stages of testing. KTM-Bajaj Auto already has a capacity to produce 1 lakh KTM bikes at Chakan. It will now add the capacity to another 1 lakh units for Husqvarna.

Husqvarna had showcased its new range of motorcycles -- Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 -- at the 2016 EICMA show in Milan. Interestingly, both Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 are based on KTM 390 Duke. The motorcycles get the technologically advanced single-cylinder 375cc engine housed in a stripped down steel-trellis frame borrowed from 390 Duke. The mill will develop 43bhp of power and 37Nm of torque mated to a six-speed transmission.

The neo-retro motorcycle gets an exposed stance with a contemporary street fighter looks. Husqvarna claims that Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 focus on providing a pure riding experience. Husqvarna has showcased Vitpilen 401 in white shade, while Svartpilen 401 gets black shade.

The Vitpilen 401 comes with a steel-aluminum exhaust, clip-on handlebars and street-focused Metzeler M5 tires. The Svartpilen 401, the other hand, has an exhaust fitted with the robust protector in dark shade, off-road style handlebar, and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires. The motorcycles will come with 9.5-litre fuel tank, WP suspension, slipper clutch and Bosch 9.11MB two channels ABS system.

Husqvarna Motorcycles had started production in 1903 at Husqvarna. It gained popularity in Europe in the 1950s and enjoys iconic status in biking history like Royal Enfield in India and Harley-Davidson in the US. The brand is known for motocross, enduro, and supermoto motorcycles. German auto major BMW Motorrad had acquired Husqvarna in 2007 and sold it to KTM in 2013, in which Bajaj Auto has 47.99 percent stake. Since then, the brand is in pursuit to revamp models and operations.

Image source: Zigwheels