Husqvarna, the 114-year-old Swedish motorcycle-maker, is all set to start India operations. The brand will come to India through Bajaj Auto and KTM alliance, which celebrates its 10th year of cooperation.

Both KTM and Bajaj Auto recently revealed its aspiration to make the Husqvarna a global brand and India is certainly one of the target market.

A report in Overdrive claims Bajaj officials have confirmed Husqvarna motorcycles will not only be made in Chakan in Maharashtra but it will also sold in India.

"Husqvarna will go global and that means it will go on sale in India as well. It is, however, too early to talk about positioning, pricing and other details," the publication quoted S Ravikumar, president of business development and assurances at Bajaj Auto Limited as saying.

The motorcycles from Husqvarna will be manufactured at Bajaj Auto's Pune plant are just the smaller KTM Duke models.

Reports claim the Huski models will be positioned slightly premium over the KTM counterparts.

The KTM-Bajaj Auto combine is expected to use well established KTM's distribution network for Husqvarna.

As part of renewed operations, Husqvarna had showcased its new range of motorcycles -- the Vitpilen 401 and the Svartpilen 401 -- at the 2016 EICMA show in Milan.

The bikes will be produced in Mattighofen, Austria and with sales in Europe expected in early 2018.

The production of the Vitpilen 401 and the Svartpilen 401 will start in India later in 2018 as well.

Interestingly, both the Vitpilen 401 and the Svartpilen 401 are based on the KTM 390 Duke.

The neo-retro designed models will be powered by a technologically advanced single-cylinder 375cc engine housed in a stripped down steel-trellis frame.

The mill that also does duty in KTM 390 Duke is expected to develop 43bhp of power and 37Nm of torque mated to six-speed transmission.

Source: Overdrive