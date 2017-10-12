Tropical Storm Ophelia made waves by forming into a hurricane on Wednesday afternoon (11 October), becoming the 10th consecutive storm to do so this season and tying an all-time record for the first time in more than a century.
Hurricane Ophelia becomes record-tying 10th straight Atlantic storm
Tropical Storm Ophelia made waves by forming into a hurricane on Wednesday afternoon (11 October), becoming the 10th consecutive storm to do so this season and tying an all-time record for the first time in more than a century.
- October 12, 2017 19:34 IST
-