Just days after the destruction of Hurricane Irma, Maria has now made landfall in the Caribbean island of Dominica.The category 5 storm has reported to have caused life threatening surf.Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit posted live updates on Facebook, writing his roof had gone and he had been rescued.
Hurricane Maria devastates Dominica
- September 19, 2017 20:24 IST
