Hurricane Irma has hit the Caribbean and is moving toward Florida. Irma, a category 5 hurricane, is the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history. President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Florida ahead of Irmas deadly path through the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. In fact, Trumps own properties are at risk of being slammed by the storm.
Hurricane Irmas destructive path from the Caribbean to Florida
Hurricane Irma has hit the Caribbean and is moving toward Florida. Irma, a category 5 hurricane, is the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history. President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Florida ahead of Irmas deadly path through the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. In fact, Trumps own properties are at risk of being slammed by the storm.
- September 11, 2017 22:37 IST
-