Still hovering just east of the Caribbean in the North Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm with sustained wind speeds of almost 175 miles per hour, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Tuesday.
Hurricane Irma strengthens to category 5 storm
- September 5, 2017 19:22 IST
