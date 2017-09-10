As Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century, continues to wreak havoc, causing massive damage to life and property, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday (September 10) announced that all Indian nationals in the Caribbean islands and surrounding regions were safe.

The Indian embassies in Caracas (Venezuela), Havana (Cuba), Georgetown (Cayman Islands) and Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago) have informed that there has been no casualty among Indian residents in the Irma landfall.

Irma, which is likely to hit the American state of Florida as a category five storm by early Sunday morning between 5 am and 7 am ET, had battered Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba on Saturday, September 9. Though no Indian has been affected, the hurricane has so far killed at least 19 people and rendered thousands homeless.

"Hurricane Irma - Our missions in Caracas, Havana, Georgetown and Port of Spain have reported that all Indian nationals there are safe," Swaraj tweeted late on Saturday night.

The foreign ministry had earlier said that they ever since Hurricane Irma started, they have not only been monitoring the situations in the US, Venezuela, France and the Netherlands but are also in constant touch with the Indian diaspora in these countries.

The spokesman of the External Affairs Ministry Raveesh Kumar said the Indian missions in US, Venezuela, France as well as the Netherlands were in touch with local government officials to reach out to the affected Indians.

He even took to Twitter to give out the emergency numbers of Indians embassies in Venezuela, France and the Netherlands.

The Indian embassies in the Irma-affected countries have also shared the emergency helpline number that can be reached by affected Indians in the US and also by their kin.

24 x7 Helpline number for Hurricane Irma

Mr. D.V.Singh - +14044052567/pol.atlanta@mea.gov.in

Mr. Bikash Kumar -+16787179393 pic.twitter.com/qpdq8aVW41 — India in Atlanta (@CGI_Atlanta) September 9, 2017

Helpline numbers in Curacao for situation in Sint Maarten: 005999-513-2407; 005999-690-2686(Hon. Consul of India) @SushmaSwaraj @MEAIndia — India in Venezuela (@IndiaVenezuela) September 9, 2017

Helpline for Hurricane Irma:

Embassy of India, Washington DC helpline for Hurricane Irma: 202 258 8819. Email: visa.washington@mea.gov.in — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) September 9, 2017

Indian and PIO affected by Hurricane Irma can reach us on 24/7 helpline no. & Whatsapp 0031643743800 @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj @IndiaVenezuela — IndiainNetherlands (@IndinNederlands) September 9, 2017

Earlier, when Hurricane Harvey had pounded the state of Texas in late August, an Indian student Nikhil Bhatia, who was rescued from lake Lake Bryan, had died.

About 200 Indian students were also marooned at the campus of the University of Houston, following the incessant rainfall caused by the tropical storm.