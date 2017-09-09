This video shows Irmas strong winds and heavy rain battering Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean. The strongest Atlantic storm recorded in history has ravaged other Caribbean island killing at least 10 people in its path.
Hurricane Irma hits Turks and Caicos Islands
This video shows Irmas strong winds and heavy rain battering Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean. The strongest Atlantic storm recorded in history has ravaged other Caribbean island killing at least 10 people in its path.
- September 9, 2017 13:53 IST
