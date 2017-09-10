Strong winds and heavy rain have reached the coast of Florida as the centre of Hurricane Irma moved closer to the US state. Millions of residents were ordered to evacuate on Saturday after the powerful storm killed at least 25 people in the eastern Caribbean and left destruction in its wake.
Hurricane Irma hits Florida
Strong winds and heavy rain have reached the coast of Florida as the centre of Hurricane Irma moved closer to the US state. Millions of residents were ordered to evacuate on Saturday after the powerful storm killed at least 25 people in the eastern Caribbean and left destruction in its wake.
- September 10, 2017 19:21 IST
