Hurricane Irma devastates Cuba
Hurricane Irma ripped roofs off houses and flooded hundreds of kilometres of coastline as it raked Cubas northern coast after devastating islands the length of the Caribbean. As Irma left Cuba late on Saturday (September 9) and directed its 195kmh winds towards Florida, authorities on the island were assessing the damage.
- September 10, 2017 19:05 IST
