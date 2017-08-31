The rain has finally stopped in Texas as Houston-area residents start to reckon with the aftermath of the record-breaking storm. Its too early to begin calculating the loss and damage Harvey has caused, but cost estimates are already hitting tens of billions of dollars.
Hurricane Harvey versus Katrina and other monster storms
- August 31, 2017 10:17 IST
