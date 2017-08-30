About a third of Houstons economy is directly tied to the oil and gas industry. But the region is also home to non-energy companies, both small manufacturers and large corporations.Many of those companies have shut down in Harvey and amp;#39;s wake, as have several hospitals, both the citys major airports and the Port of Houston
Hurricane Harvey is hitting the US economy
About a third of Houstons economy is directly tied to the oil and gas industry. But the region is also home to non-energy companies, both small manufacturers and large corporations.Many of those companies have shut down in Harvey and amp;#39;s wake, as have several hospitals, both the citys major airports and the Port of Houston
- August 30, 2017 17:18 IST
-