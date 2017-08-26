Hurricane Harvey batters Texas after making landfall as Category 4 storm

Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm. Corpus Christi, Texas was already battered by strong winds and heavy rainfall. Supermarkets ran out of stock and schools remained closed. Voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders were issued in some coastal areas in Texas. Driscoll Childrens Hospital evacuated 10 babies from its neonatal intensive care unit. Harvey could potentially be the biggest hurricane to hit the mainland in more than a decade.