Hunt master whips campaigner with riding crop
A hunt master has been reported to police after she allegedly attacked a saboteur with a whip. Video footage shows Lulu Hutley, 56, joint master of the Surrey Union Hunt, cracking a riding crop in the direction of a member of the Guildford Hunt Saboteurs as he walks between the gate and the a horse ridden by another member of the hunt.
