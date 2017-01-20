- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
Hundreds protest outside alt-right DeploraBall event in Washington DC
Hundreds of activists, protesters and anti-fascist campaigners have demonstrated outside of the alt-right DeploraBall event in Washington DC. The pro-Donald Trump event at the National Press Club took place just one day before the controversial Republican is due to be sworn in as US president. Protesters could be heard chanting no Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA outside the event, as well as heckling attendees of the ball.
