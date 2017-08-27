Half a million people gathered in Barcelona for a march to show unity. They chanted I am not afraid after two Islamist militant attacks left 15 dead. The march was led by residents of Las Ramblas boulevard. Spains King Felipe, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Catalonias head of government attended. People carried red, yellow and white roses in the colours of Barcelona.
Hundreds of thousands march in Barcelona to show unity
- August 27, 2017 16:42 IST
