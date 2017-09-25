Hundreds of anti-brexit protesters march on Labour party conference

Hundreds of anti-brexit protesters descended on the first day of Labours annual party conference in Brighton on Sunday. Protesters are calling for a u-turn on the referendum decision to leave the European Union. They chanted Exit Brexit outside the venue where the four day Labour party conference is being held. Leader of the Party, Jeremy Corbyn, has said he will listen Labour members who wish to remain in the single market. Meanwhile 40 senior Labour figures have signed an open letter calling for Jeremy Corbyn to commit to staying in the custom union and single market once Britain has left the EU.