Hundreds of people marched on the streets of Lucca, Italy, on 10 April, to protest against the Group of Seven (G7) Foreign Ministers Meeting being held there. The meeting brought together the foreign ministers of the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Japan and Canada, and current G7 president Italy, as well as the European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini. On the first day of the meeting, the ministers focused on discussing the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria and the role Russia plays in the Syrian conflict.