After donning many hats like radio jockey, TV host and emcee, Danish Sait has made his acting debut with Humble Politician Nograj, produced by Rakshit Shetty, Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah and Hemanth Rao.

Danish Sait has earned many fans with his unique comic style as RJ and with the silver screen debut, he is set to showcase his oratory skills on a larger canvas. To give a glimpse to what he offers in the film, the actor mouths, 'I am caming this Friday," and people cannot stop but chuckle for the way he says it.

Vijay Chendoor, Roger Narayan, Sruthi Hariharan, Raghu Ramankoppa, Pramod Shetty and others are part of the cast. Sricharan Pakala, Jeet Singh, DJ Jasmeet and Prajwal Pai have worked on the music department and Problem Song has struck the chord with the viewers.

It is a political satire that tells the story of a politician and his journey in politics. The eccentric politician's greed and deeds form the crux of the story.

The union of Rakshit Shetty, Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah and Hemanth Rao spike expectations about the movie. The good promotional strategy backed by wonderful teasers and trailers have made the viewers pin high hopes on Humble Politician Nograj.

Will the movie live up to the viewers' expectations? Find out what the audience say about Danish Sait's film here:

Varsha Kodgi:

#HumblePoliticianNograj will scam you regardless of your caste, creed, gender, sexual orientation.... If you are people, you will be scammed!!! This is the leader India has been waiting for honestly thought, damn good movie! #whatabeautynightthisis #aymonjunath

Apthamitra:

Whatte Premier screening of #HumblePoliticianNograj, never seen in history of #KFI... People from all walks of life are here to watch it.... Not just fans... Genuine movie lovers..... This will bring about a change in the #KFI

Sanket Patil:

#humblepoliticiannograj was such a disappointment! It's full of silly puns with few good jokes in between & the screen play is so much weird. Unnecessary cameos, poor character development other than main character. Sumukhi & shruti wer wasted here! ending was just fkn terrible

Shankar Ckm:

What a movie superb acting @DanishSait #MustWatch for every citizen of India #HumblePoliticianNograj

Excellent work @SaadKhanCS , awesome direction and we want more movie like this from u sir #HumblePoliticianNograj

NamCinema.com:

.@DanishSait is a master of his craft and his dialect is commendable, #HPN is a kind of comedy movie that exude class, wit and style, @RogerNarayan is impactful, will strike a chord with the urban audience. Full review soon.

Our rating

3.5/5

Bhargav Sridhar:

Fantastic acting by the most promising and talented actor @Funny_Leone in #HumblePoliticianNograj. His screen presence for 5 seconds without a dialogue was electrifying. Also, on a side note, good job by @DanishSait

Amol Walvekar:

You have a masterpiece in #HPN @DanishSait @SaadKhanCS laughed a lot after a very long time