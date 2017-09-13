YuMi the humanoid robot, made by Swiss firm ABB, made its debut at Pisas Verdi Theatre on 12 September, raising its baton to conduct the Lucca Philharmonic orchestra alongside Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. YuMi, was taught all the movements by the usual conductor Andrea Colombini, who held its arms in rehearsals so the computer could memorize the correct gestures.
Humanoid robot YuMi conducts orchestra
YuMi the humanoid robot, made by Swiss firm ABB, made its debut at Pisas Verdi Theatre on 12 September, raising its baton to conduct the Lucca Philharmonic orchestra alongside Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. YuMi, was taught all the movements by the usual conductor Andrea Colombini, who held its arms in rehearsals so the computer could memorize the correct gestures.
- September 13, 2017 20:30 IST
