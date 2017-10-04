Play
Shwe Eain Si has defended the video calling it an effort by "a citizen of the country to use her fame to speak out the truth for her nation".
Oct 4, 2017
Police have shot dead 17 people, some by military helicopter, during a large separatist rally in Bamenda, Cameroon. Calls have increased across Cameroon for the country to be divided into separate states for the English-speaking and the French-speaking. Many English-speakers claim they face discrimination from the Francophone government, led by President Paul Biya.
Oct 3, 2017
Cameroon: 17 killed by police during separatist marches
The founder of iconic magazine Playboy, Hugh M. Hefner, died at the age of 91 from natural causes in Los Angeles. Though he was considered disgusting to womenkind for his attitudes on women, relationships and nudity, but he was also an admirable businessman, celebrity and American pioneer. In honor of his passing, here are 10 quotes to celebrate the former California playboy.
Sep 29, 2017
The Playboy Legend: Hugh Hefner in quotes
The ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia has been lifted.But women are still prohibited from doing many things.An assigned male family member must give a woman permission to open a bank account, own a passport or even leave prison.In recent years some of these rules have been reformed. In some cases women can now work and study without the consent of a male guardian.
Sep 27, 2017
5 things women are still banned from doing in Saudi Arabia
Sri Lankan monks and hardline nationalist protesters forced 31 Rohingya Muslim asylum seekers to flee a United Nations safe house in the capital Colombo on 26 September, police said.
Sep 27, 2017
Protesters force Rohingya refugees to flee Sri Lanka safe house
After the ban on WhatsApp has been lifted in Saudi Arabia, we take a look a six other surprising things that are banned in the country which follows a strict sharia law.
Sep 21, 2017
Six surprising things that are banned in Saudi Arabia
Besides ongoing row over the central government's plans to deport Rohingya Muslims, another refugee crisis is boiling in the border state of Arunachal Pradesh.
Sep 19, 2017
Chakma and Hajong refugees: The new citizens of India? [VIDEO]
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attacked the chairman of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Chito Gascon, asking if he was a paedophile for investigating cases of young teenagers and amp;#39; murders in the government and amp;#39;s bloody war on drugs. Why is this guy so pre...suffocated with the issue of young people, especially boys? Are you a paedophile? Duterte asked, referring to Gascon. Why are you smitten with teenagers? Are you? I and amp;#39;m having my doubts. Are you gay or a pedophile? he added, according to Reuters.Duterte and amp;#39;s comments came days after the Philippines congress allied with Duterte voted to slash the annual budget of the CHR to just $20.
Sep 17, 2017
Duterte attacks Human Rights Chief in scathing remarks
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are scrambling for food and water. Nearly 400,000 Rohingya Muslims arrived from western Myanmar since Aug. 25. They are fleeing a Myanmar government offensive against insurgents. The UN called Myanmars actions ethnic cleansing. The recent wave of refugees sparked a humanitarian crisis in both Myanmar and Bangladesh.
Sep 16, 2017
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh scramble for food
"India has been home to refugees for centuries. It has continued to receive a large number of refugees from different countries" states NHRC.
Sep 16, 2017
NHRC to plead against deportation of Rohingyas on 'humanitarian grounds' [VIDEO]
India faced several formidable challenges to its unity and survival as one country, but, it still remains the world's largest democracy, as an invincible nation.
Sep 15, 2017
International Day of Democracy 2017 observed globally [VIDEO]
No deal was made last night on DACA, Trump tweeted. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote.
Sep 14, 2017
President Trump denies deal with Dems on DACA
