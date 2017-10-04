News

Cameroon: 17 killed by police during separatist marches

Cameroon: 17 killed by police during separatist marches

Police have shot dead 17 people, some by military helicopter, during a large separatist rally in Bamenda, Cameroon. Calls have increased across Cameroon for the country to be divided into separate states for the English-speaking and the French-speaking. Many English-speakers claim they face discrimination from the Francophone government, led by President Paul Biya. Oct 3, 2017
The Playboy Legend: Hugh Hefner in quotes

The Playboy Legend: Hugh Hefner in quotes

The founder of iconic magazine Playboy, Hugh M. Hefner, died at the age of 91 from natural causes in Los Angeles. Though he was considered disgusting to womenkind for his attitudes on women, relationships and nudity, but he was also an admirable businessman, celebrity and American pioneer. In honor of his passing, here are 10 quotes to celebrate the former California playboy. Sep 29, 2017
5 things women are still banned from doing in Saudi Arabia

5 things women are still banned from doing in Saudi Arabia

The ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia has been lifted.But women are still prohibited from doing many things.An assigned male family member must give a woman permission to open a bank account, own a passport or even leave prison.In recent years some of these rules have been reformed. In some cases women can now work and study without the consent of a male guardian. Sep 27, 2017
Duterte attacks Human Rights Chief in scathing remarks

Duterte attacks Human Rights Chief in scathing remarks

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attacked the chairman of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Chito Gascon, asking if he was a paedophile for investigating cases of young teenagers and amp;#39; murders in the government and amp;#39;s bloody war on drugs. Why is this guy so pre...suffocated with the issue of young people, especially boys? Are you a paedophile? Duterte asked, referring to Gascon. Why are you smitten with teenagers? Are you? I and amp;#39;m having my doubts. Are you gay or a pedophile? he added, according to Reuters.Duterte and amp;#39;s comments came days after the Philippines congress allied with Duterte voted to slash the annual budget of the CHR to just $20. Sep 17, 2017
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh scramble for food

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh scramble for food

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are scrambling for food and water. Nearly 400,000 Rohingya Muslims arrived from western Myanmar since Aug. 25. They are fleeing a Myanmar government offensive against insurgents. The UN called Myanmars actions ethnic cleansing. The recent wave of refugees sparked a humanitarian crisis in both Myanmar and Bangladesh. Sep 16, 2017
