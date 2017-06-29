Chris Douggs McDougall and Jimmy Pouchert bring you the 'human catapult'. These two world-renowned BASE jumpers got to make the jump off a lifetime.

This crazy giant catapult, probably built out of two construction cranes and industrial-grade rubber bands, is designed to send a man from 0-200kph in one second into sky.

Check out this video where the man is catapulted over 300 feet into the air among the skyline of Dubai. After surviving the bazillion-G-force launch in one piece, the guy has to open a parachute to return safely to land.

Trust me, this is really fun. So, are you ready to fly?