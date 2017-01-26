The dream final between Manchester United vs Liverpool in the EFL Cup is not going to happen with Jurgen Klopp's team losing to Southampton in the other semi-final on Wednesday (January 25). However, such results will not hamper United's objectives as their aim remains to play some good football in the EFL semifinals against Hull City on Thursday (Jan 26) and reach the final.

Southampton knocks Liverpool out of EFL Cup

The task is half done for United, who have a healthy two goal lead after their impressive win in the first leg. Despite that, United will not take it easy against the Premier League side. Time and again, one has seen teams in the top tier shocking other big clubs with their surprising results and Hull will be aiming to gulp one of the big fish.

It remains to be seen which players will manager Jose Mourinho start with for the encounter. He has stated all players are available for selection, hinting that they might play with their best XI despite the 2-0 lead. With players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford, they have a solid team to trouble Hull.

Mourinho already won the Community Shield and he will be relishing another title in his first year at Old Trafford. However, the manager just wants to take one game at a time and not think too much about it.

"It's nice to win a competition. We go competition by competition and match after match. It's going to be really difficult. I have a board with all the matches and possible matches on my office wall and when I look at it the image is quite complicated," Manchester United's official website quoted Mourinho as saying.

No doubt United will start as favourites to reach the finals of the EFL Cup against Hull, who are still in a state of shock after Ryan Mason suffered a broken skull against Chelsea. Though it might not be easy to move over from that unfortunate incident, Hull City boss Marco Silva wants his team to do it for Ryan.

Silva, after joining the club earlier in the year, has been doing some great work and there are some positive things coming out too. They have played four matches under the manager, who has helped them win at least two of them. With Silva possessing a 100 per cent record at home for Hull, the home team will be eager to continue that record against United as well.

However, Hull will not be able to field their strong team for the United clash. Players like Robert Snodgrass and Curtis Davies are doubtful while Dieumerci Mbokani and Ahmed Elmohamady are busy with their national duties in the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, irrespective of the players Silva decides to start with, they have to give their all. The home team are second favourites. They have nothing to lose, which might lead them to play some fearless football, and who knows if Hull City can stun United and set up a date with Southampton for the EFL final.

When to Watch Live

Hull City vs Manchester United is set to begin at 8pm GMT (3pm ET, 1.30am IST). Live Streaming and TV information are as follows.

India: TV: Ten 2 and Ten 1 HD. Live Streaming: Ten Sports Live and Ditto TV.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1. Live Streaming: Sky Sports live stream and Sky Go.

Middle East, USA, Canada, Australia, France: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect and Fubo TV (US and Canada).