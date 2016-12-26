Don't get exhausted with the plethora of Premier League action on display this Boxing Day 2016 as one of the best matches of December 26 is saved for the last. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City is in action. So expect a cracker of a match as they get set to overpower Hull City. Or, is it really happening? Mike Phelan's side can throw up a mega surprise, you never know!

Best Boxing Day matches in Premier League history.

Yes, it is the same Mike Phelan who used to sit beside Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United during the club's glory days. Definitely, for Phelan, Manchester City is something he cannot see winning.

The advantages are not with Phelan's side, however, as they currently stay at the bottom of the 20-club Premier League, with just three wins from 17 games. Against Guardiola's Man City, well, let's not hope much from them. However, we all know the famous words: "Football, bloody hell!"

"I think they [City] are an excellent team, the Premier League is a high-pressure league but they are exceptional," mentioned Phelan at the pre-match presser. "At times you have your ups and downs but I think that's normal, whether you are Pep or myself.

"We have to approach the game the same way as we've approached the last half a dozen games. Hopefully, we can get some results."

Guardiola's army are third in the Premier League at the moment and are definitely vying to stay in top four as they enter 2017. "What I learn in my short time here is the gap between the first 10 teams and last 10 is not that big. Other people said before I came here how complicated all the games are, so I am not expecting easy games. We have to be prepared. It's my first year here," said the former Barcelona gaffer.

"Hull started quite well. Of course, the situation is not good but I saw many, many games and they are a special team."

Players not participating

Hull City: Abel Hernandez (hernia surgery)

Man City: Sergio Aguero (suspension)

Schedule

Hull City vs Manchester City is set to kick off at 10:45 pm IST [5:15 pm GMT, 12:15 pm EST] on December 26.

Where to watch live

India: TV - Star Sports Select HD 1. Live streaming - unavailable

UK: TV - Sky Sports 1/HD, Now TV. Live streaming - Sky Go

USA: TV - NBC Sports Network. Live streaming - NBC Live

Radio commentary - TalkSport, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live score - EPL twitter