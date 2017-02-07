Hulk Hogan, one of the greatest pro wrestlers who has helped the WWE reach the stage where they are today, could very well be on his way to the Vince McMahon-owned company yet again in 2017. Good news is that the return could possibly happen before or on WrestleMania 33, scheduled for April 2.

Hulk Hogan was actually expected to appear at Royal Rumble 2017!

The news of Hulkster's return have been doing rounds ever since the 63-year-old legend reached a huge settlement over a sex tape. Later on, former WWE employees, including Scott Hall and Eric Bischoff, have hinted at Hogan's comeback.

Hogan's daughter Brooke told TMZ last November that something special is on the horizon! "I'll just say...people have been calling him for WrestleMania," said Brooke.

However, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, on Monday put up a Twitter post on Hulk Hogan's WWE return. Check this out!

@davemeltzerWON Speaking of Hogan, any word recently on him coming back to WWE? — Daniel Clark (@dtclark11) February 6, 2017

Expect it sooner than later https://t.co/98AAq8GNSg — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 6, 2017

Meltzer is a trusted source in the pro wrestling circuit as well as in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. He has been the editor of The Wrestling Observer since 1983 and is regarded as one of the greatest combat sports journalists in America.

Hogan last made a surprise appearance in the WWE in 2015, when he joined hands with rapper Snoop Dogg, to bash up Curtis Axel!