Sushant Singh Rajput, who is celebrating his 32nd birthday on January 21, must be feeling very special as his rumoured girlfriend has something to say to him.

Kriti Sanon tweeted: "Happyyyy Birthday @itsSSR !! Keep that childlike smile always alive..! May you always stay as curious and excited as ever and may all that you wish for come true!"

Happyyyy Birthday @itsSSR !! Keep that childlike smile always alive..! May you always stay as curious and excited as ever and may all that you wish for come true! ?? pic.twitter.com/fFyd4Dtr3U — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 21, 2018

Alleged couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon rang in the New Year together in Zermatt, Switzerland, accompanied by some friends. Both the actors had also shared multiple pictures from their Swiss vacation on their social media accounts.

The rumours have been strong that the two are dating each other. Recently, Sushant also took Kriti for a drive in his new Maserati Quattroporte that he had gifted himself last year.

Sushant while talking to the media, spoke about his relationship and said: "It's not like I bought the car and took Kriti for a ride. I had taken the car out for a spin alone the day it was delivered. Nobody clicked any pictures then. I read about this thing between us, then there were stories about a fight and a break-up and then suddenly, probably because of the Maserati, we were back together. We are good friends. She's an engineer and I was studying to be one too before I dropped out. We're both from Delhi, big foodies and like spending time together. Period."

On the professional front, after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant is all set to impress the audience with his upcoming film Sone Chidaiya. SSR is currently shooting in Chambal and will be playing the lead in Abhishek Chaubey's directorial. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranveer Shorey in key roles.

Sone Chidaiya is said to be based on the infamous dacoits of the area and will be set in the backdrop of 1970s. Apart from this, he will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming directorial Kedarnath opposite newcomer Sara Ali Khan.