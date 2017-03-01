Hugh Jackman is all set to appear in the movie, Logan, which is his last in the Wolverine series. When asked whether any other actor could play the lead role in the upcoming Wolverine series, Hugh mentioned Shah Rukh Khan's name.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Hugh was asked if he will be comfortable with any other actor playing the role in next film from Wolverine series. The Hollywood actor answered in the affirmative and suggested Shah Rukh can play the character.

"I think I will be fine with it. I hope other people play it. Maybe Shah Rukh Khan could play it," the Logan actor said. Hugh further said that he might feel bad if someone plays the character "much better" than him.

"The comic book series is so good because you have so many people interpreting this role. I think there are six origin stories. I will be really interested to see how I feel about it. I want it to be really great. But I don't want it to be that much better than me. Just a little bit is fine. But if everyone is like 'Oh thank God, now', I might find that little difficult," he added.

Now, it will be interesting if SRK indeed will be seen portraying the legendary character of Wolverine ever. Logan or Wolverine 3 is set to be released on March 3. Shah Rukh had once played a superhero in the film Ra One.

Shah Rukh's last movie Raees had done decent business at the box office. Now the actor is prepping for a couple of his upcoming movies including Imtiaz Ali's next film and Aanand L Rai's dwarf movie.