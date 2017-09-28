An icon, a legend and the man we owe our 'growing up' to – there are a lot of things men would label Hugh Hefner as. Sensationalism sells and Hefner only proved that nobody could have done it any better than him.

Sadly, at 91, the founder of Playboy and the publishing house revolving it has passed away.

"Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones," confirmed authorities at Playboy, to E! News. "He was 91 years old."

Hefner, who was lovingly referred to as 'Hef', was at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles' Holmby Hills, when he passed away. It was his longtime home and the "party central" of Hollywood, as it had come to be known as over the years. With its reputation and 22,000 square feet of living space had the modern day Gatsby mansion vibe, where Hollywood's elite could frequent only upon a personal invite.

Information regarding his memorial services haven't been announced yet, but stars and celebrities are mourning the loss all over and have tweeted their condolences.

Wow...just read the news. Rest In Peace Hugh Hefner. Your legacy and soul shall live on! — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) September 28, 2017

I met Hugh Hefner at the Playboy mansion. He was very nice to my mom. Don't ask. #RIPHef — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner died, but let's be honest - he's been living in heaven for years. — Aaron Wiener (@Wieneraaron) September 28, 2017

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner died today and I'd still choose his life over mine. — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) September 28, 2017