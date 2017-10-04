Noted American actor Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) will play the role of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner in a biopic to be helmed by director Brett Ratner (Rush Hour).

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the Fight Club actor will soon be donning the iconic silk pajamas and smoking jacket of Hefner.

The magazine founder died of cardiac arrest on September 27. He was 91. The official death certificate, released by the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, also noted he had been battling e. Coli and septicaemia for six days before his death.

Speaking about the Oscar-winning actor, Ratner said, "Jared is an old friend. When he heard I got the rights to Hef's story, he told me, 'I want to play him. I want to understand him.' And I really believe Jared can do it. He's one of the great actors of today."

The director also explained that how he hoped to introduce Leto to Hefner. He also planned it once but it could not happen because of Hefner's poor health condition.

However, Ratner said, "There's enough footage on Hef out there that Jared will be able to get as much information as he wants."

The project is in talks since 2007. Even Robert Downey Jr. had been offered to play Hef.

Ratner's RatPac Entertainment is behind movies like Wonder Woman and The Revenant. As noted by Hugh Hefner himself, Ratner is referred as the 'perfect' creative partner to introduce him to the big screen.

"Hugh Hefner started a sexual revolution from behind the walls of his legendary mansion by using the pages of Playboy magazine and his own infamous lifestyle to build a global empire that included publishing, clubs, casinos and television networks," Ratner said about the project.