  • February 13, 2017 17:55 IST
    By Storyful
Huge pub brawl at Wetherspoons in Trowbridge
A Facebook video showing a mass brawl in a bar in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, has attracted thousands of views on Facebook since it was posted February 12. The fight broke out on Saturday night at a Lloyds bar called Albany Palace, a Wetherspoons-owned bar in the town. The video shows dozens of men throwing punches at each other as the music plays in the background.
