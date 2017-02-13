- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
-
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
Huge pub brawl at Wetherspoons in Trowbridge
A Facebook video showing a mass brawl in a bar in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, has attracted thousands of views on Facebook since it was posted February 12. The fight broke out on Saturday night at a Lloyds bar called Albany Palace, a Wetherspoons-owned bar in the town. The video shows dozens of men throwing punches at each other as the music plays in the background.
Most popular