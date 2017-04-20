Are you planning to buy a car this season? You might be in luck with Maruti Suzuki offering great deals for their vehicles now. The leading automaker has exciting discounts and offers on some of the favourite models. Here is a list of the discounts and benefits available on the Maruti Suzuki line-up in India.

The offers are applicable on select models like Maruti Suzuki Alto, Wagon R, Swift, Swift Dzire and Ertiga. The offers on Maruti Suzuki include cash discounts, benefits and exchange bonus.

Maruti Suzuki Alto/Alto K10

The most popular model of the Alto is now being offered with benefits of up to Rs 45,000. The Alto 800 LXi petrol variants and CNG models get cash discounts of Rs 25,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000.

On the other hand, the manual variants of the Alto K10 model benefit from Rs 40,000, while the AMT (automated manual transmission) is available with benefits worth Rs 45,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The popular Celerio hatchback is also offered with discounts and benefits worth Rs 45,000. The petrol manual models are offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The AMT models of the Celerio can get discount of Rs 15,000 along with exchange bonus. The CNG variants get up to Rs 40,000 off.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Wagon R, the tall-boy hatchback of Maruti Suzuki is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

As we know, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the new Swift in India. The new Swift, which is expected to pack exciting features and design, will be launched in the country by 2018. Ahead of its launch, the current Swift is offered with benefits of Rs 30,000

The company is offering benefits worth Rs 30,000 on its popular hatchback. This includes cash discounts and exchange bonus.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire

Dzire, the Swift sibling is also in for the discounts and is available with discounts and exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Both the petrol and CNG models of Maruti Suzuki's popular MPV Ertiga get total benefits of Rs 15,000.

Source: AutocarIndia