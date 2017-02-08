Huge fire in Manila destroys over 1,000 homes

  • February 8, 2017 14:12 IST
    By Storyful
Huge fire in Manila destroys over 1,000 homes Close
A large fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Tondo, Manila, on the 7 February. The flames started near gate 7 in the Parola Compound and quickly spread to adjoining shanties, according to Senior Superintendent Wilberto Tiu. At least seven people were injured and more than 15,000 shanty town residents lost their homes.
